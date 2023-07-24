K’taka: Picture of auto with derogatory statements against outsiders slammed

Bengaluru: A picture of an auto with derogatory remarks against people who have come to Bengaluru from other states has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism.

“You are in Karnataka, learn Kannada. Don’t show your attitude you f*****. You come to beg here,” the remarks on English on the auto read.

The viral post has shocked the Bengaluru people known for cosmopolitan culture.

Roshan Rai, who had shared the picture stated: “This is xenophobia of the highest order, regional pride cannot be used as a justification for treating people from other states as third class citizens.”

The users have also commented that the picture should have been taken in a way that the registration number of the vehicle was also visible.

Others have opined that it was a photoshopped click.

