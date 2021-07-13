Spread the love



















K’taka: Plea seeking quashing of case against SI in Dalit youth’s torture withdrawn

Bengaluru: In an important development, a petition seeking quashing of a case against a sub-inspector (SI), who allegedly forced a Dalit youth to drink urine while in custody, has been dismissed as it was withdrawn on Monday by the advocates appearing for the accused petitioner in the Karnataka High Court.

The high court bench had earlier told the petitioner that it was not possible to quash the matter. It had also directed the police not to take any coercive measure and file a charge sheet in the case. The matter seeking quashing of the case by the cop was supposed to be heard this week, but surprisingly the petition was withdrawn.

Pallavi Shankar and Roshan Yadav, advocates offering legal help to victim Punith K.L. in the case, said that on July 2, the petition by the accused in the case was filed before the court and the matter was withdrawn on July 12.

Meanwhile, in yet another important development in connection with the case, various organisations are joining hands to form a movement demanding action against the accused police officer in the case which made national headlines.

Various Dalit organisations, farmers’ bodies and political parties from across the state staged a protest last Friday, and will again meet this Friday to chalk out plans for a bigger protest in Gonibeedu in Chikmagalur district in support of the victim.

B. Rudraiah, state secretary for CPI (ML), questioning the inaction against the accused police officer Arjun, who is under suspension presently, stated that the JD (S) and Congress are also joining hands to register a stronger protest.

The police in Gonibeedu had picked up Punith on May 10 in connection with an elopement case probed by SI Arjun. That night, Arjun allegedly tortured Punith and asked another youth to urinate on his face. It has also been charged that Punith was asked to lick the urine on the floor.

The matter came to light when Punith wrote a letter to the police department and the Human Rights Commission. An FIR was registered in this connection against the accused police officer Arjun on May 22. Following the backlash, the accused was kept under suspension.

Meanwhile, a rape case was lodged against Punith and his relatives but he had obtained bail in the case. Both the cases are being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

