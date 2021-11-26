K’taka Police arrest 5 Bangladeshi nationals



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested five Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally — in the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Friday.

Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said the operation was carried out by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and other agencies.

A case has been registered under the Foreigners Act, and further investigation is on.

Following the arrests, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that illegal immigrants are dangerous and they pose threat to the security of the country.

Jananendra said all police stations have been directed to detect illegal immigrants and arrest them.

“Our CCB officers have arrested five illegal Bangladesh nationals. The government is taking special interest in dealing with the issue of illegal immigrants,” he said.

He further stated that, a direction has been given to all police stations to detect illegal immigrants and conduct special inquiries.A

The immigrants have arrived as coffee plantation workers and construction labourers. “We will get the facts out from them as to how many have sneaked into our state,” he said.

The illegal immigrants have got Aadhar cards, ration cards and they have availed the benefits reserved for the poor people of the state.

“We will track those people who are bringing them into our country. We will deal strictly with those forces,” the Home Minister said.