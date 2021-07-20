Spread the love



















K’taka police arrests three in RTI activist murder case



Ramnagar, (Karnataka): Karnataka police have arrested three persons in connection with gruesome murder of an RTI activist on July 16 on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The accused persons had severed a leg and hand of RTI activist Venkatesh (50) in full public view. Later, he was shifted to nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries on July 18.

Pradeep Kumar (33), T.C. Satish (20) and Tejas Kumar (22) have been arrested and three special teams are hunting down other accused persons in connection with the case, Ramnagar police said on Tuesday.

RTI activist Venkatesh submitted various applications regarding developmental works in and around Tavarekere. He had filed an RTI application regarding encroachment of the government pasture land in Yalachaguppe, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, too.

He had also filed RTI application on the encroachment of lakes of Tavarekere and Gangammana kere. The police suspect that, the accused targeted RTI activist Venkatesh for his activism. Many projects in the area have stopped because of the complaints raised by Venkatesh, sources say.

The police are suspecting the involvement of local politicians behind the case and investigation is on.

