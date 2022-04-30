K’taka police crack woman entrepreneur murder case, arrest 3

Bengaluru Karnataka police have cracked the sensational murder case of 54-year-old woman entrepreneur in Bengaluru with the arrest of three persons on Saturday.

Sunitha, an e-commerce industrialist, was murdered on March 31.

Varthur police, who took up the case after finding the decomposed body of the woman in a house, have arrested the accused persons.

The arrested were identified as Kiran (27), a person known to Sunitha, auto driver Imran and carpenter Venkatesh.

Sunitha used to live with her physically-challenged brother in Bengaluru. Her parents live in Mysuru and brother is settled in the US.

Kiran got to know that Sunitha was rich and he befriended her in a short time.

She introduced Kiran to her family, saying that he is like a son to her. She wanted to move to a house which has lift service for the movement of her physically-challenged cousin brother.

When Kiran got to know that she was carrying Rs 15 lakh cash with her for taking a house on lease, he planned to kill and rob the money. He took her to a house in Kacharakanahalli on the outskirts of the city.

As planned, other accused, who were already inside the house, brutally murdered her.

After the murder, the accused went to Goa to have a good time, police said.

Since Sunitha’s phone was ringing, her family members did not bother to file a complaint.

Later, they lodged a missing complaint with Malleshwaram police station.

Police was able to track her body as the phone was on.

The case was later investigated by Varhur police.

Police said that none of the family members had suspected Kiran’s hand in the crime.