K’taka police gives clean chit to ex-minister Eshwarappa in contractor’s suicide case



Bengaluru: Karnataka police, in its B-report (closure report), on Wednesday gave clean chit to former Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa in connection with the suicide case of contractor and BJP worker Santhosh Patil who blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

The former minister celebrated the development and said that on the day of lodging of complaint against him, he knew that he would come out clean. “It is up to the party to give back cabinet berth,” he added.

Congress party, which had launched an agitation against ruling BJP government and has been demanding arrest of Eshwarappa, has cried foul play in connection with the development.

Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said that the ruling BJP government is hushing up corruption cases against its leaders. “Common man will also not get justice… Even BJP leaders are not getting justice,” he said.

“During the course of investigation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had given the accused Eshwarappa a clean chit,” Shivakumar added.

The ruling BJP government in a “bid to save its image has got the closure report prepared by the police department”, the Congress leader alleged.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “Patil had left a death note stating that Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death. Even then, Eshwarappa was not questioned and investigated once. This shows how the investigation has been conducted in the case.”

Meanwhile, Patil’s wife Jayashree had given a submission to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot raising her objections against the police investigation.

She said that she will approach court in connection with the closure of case. Jayashree has demanded an investigation into the case by the CBI.

Patil had committed suicide in April 12. His death note claimed that he is ending his life as he is not able to pay 40 per cent commission for the Rs 4 crore work he had done. He had held Eshwarappa directly responsible for the extreme step.