K’taka Police intensifies probe in HM terrorist arrest case



Bengaluru: The intelligence agencies and special wings of Karnataka police department have intensified investigation into the case of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Talib Hussain in Bengaluru who was arrested last week, police sources said on Thursday.

Sources say that the intelligence and investigation agencies have come under fire for not being able to track the movements of the most wanted terrorist, who planned killings of Hindus in Kashmir Valley and was involved in disruptive activities challenging the state of India.

Talib Hussain, who lived here with his family for three years, later went to get shelter at Okalipuram Mosque. He was finally arrested in a joint operation by the armed forces, police from Jammu and Kashmir along with Karnataka police department on June 3.

Even as he was a key person of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, Talib stayed in Bengaluru in disguise, the Internal Security Division (ISD), intelligence wing, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATC) had no idea about his presence in the city.

The authorities have now intensified their investigation and have asked for his phone call details from the service provider.

The ISD and ATC sleuths are verifying the details of the persons who came in contact with Hussain. They are also making inquiries at places where Talib Hussain worked, the places where he stayed and the masjid where he got the shelter after the Covid pandemic.

The authorities are also coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir police to identify the persons who helped the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist.

Talib Hussain, who belonged to Kishtwar district of Nagaseni Tehsil of Jammu and Kashmir, joined Hizbul Mujahideen in 2016. He belongs to a tribe and has 2 wives and 5 children.

Talib allegedly brainwashed youths and used them to kill Hindus in Kashmir Valley. He is also involved in many incidents of bomb explosions. When the armed forces intensified their hunt for him, he escaped to Bengaluru.

He came to Bengaluru with one of his wives and children. He ran an auto and led life as a normal man.

After his arrest, the neighbours were shocked to know that he was a terrorist. He led a quiet life here like a normal person.

His arrest has triggered a debate if Bengaluru is a centre of sleeper cells for terrorists and anti-national elements. The questions are being raised as to how Talib Hussain managed to stay here for 3 years without coming into the radar of intelligence agencies.

The authorities are on high alert, particularly after the hijab ban in classrooms which made international headlines. They can’t take any chances with the security of the city.