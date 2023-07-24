K’taka police launch hunt for man who threaten to murder HC judges

Karnataka police have launched a hunt to arrest the man who threatened to get acting as well as retired judges of the High Court executed by a Dubai-based gang.

Police said that a man had called and asked for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh to be deposited in a Pakistan bank. He had threatened that he would get the judges executed if the ransom money was not deposited in the said bank.

Police said that the complaint was lodged with the Cyber Crime, Economic Offenses and Narcotics (CEN) on July 14.

Police said that the call was made to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the High Court Murali and the accused also sent a WhatsApp message to the PRO on July 12 at 7 p.m., threatening that Rs 50 lakh should be deposited in the account of ABL Allied Limited in Pakistan.

“If the money is not sent the judges of the High Court will be executed,” the accused had said.

Police said that the message mentioned the names of the Karnataka High Court justices Mohammad Nawaz, H.T. Narendra Prasad, Ashoka G Nijagannanavar, H.P. Sandesh, K. Natarajan and B. Veerappa.

Police said that the accused threatened that he will get the judges executed by a Dubai gang and claimed that the shooter is an Indian.

Police said that the Central CEN police have registered the case under Sections 75, 66 (F) of the Information Technology Act 2000 and IPC and taken up the investigation.

