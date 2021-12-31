K’taka police planned attack on Dalit Koraga community: Siddaramaiah



Bengaluru: Karnataka police planned attack on Dalit Koraga community in Kotatottu village in Kundapur city of Udupi district, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah alleged on Friday.

“The police department had foisted cases on Koraga community members who were victims of police atrocity. This gives room for enough suspicions that the attack on the community was planned by the police department,” Siddaramaiah explained.

The lodging of cases on Koraga community by Kota police in the state is not only inhuman, it is a matter of shame. The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should direct immediate withdrawal of cases, he demanded.

Siddaramaiah has also urged CM Bommai to take action against the police who attacked the innocent Koraga community members.

BJP claims that all Hindus are one. They seem to have forgotten Koraga community which comes under Dalit category. Is this part of hidden agenda of BJP to keep Dalits as untouchables? Now, the Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari is shedding tears, but will the police have courage to attack Koraga community without his notice? he questioned.

If the incident has happened without the minister’s knowledge, he is inefficient and if he knew about, it is shameful. Siddaramaiah further questioned the silence of Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje who represents local parliamentary seat on the issue.

The ruling BJP is not releasing funds for programmes brought for the welfare of Dalits, he charged. Meanwhile, the police department has suspended PSI Santhosh of Kota police station and transferred five police officers in connection with the incident.

On December 27 night, Kota police had barged into a ‘Mehendi’ ceremony in Koraga community locality and attacked the bridegroom and guests for playing DJ music.