Spread the love



















K’taka police probe into human sacrifice of pregnant woman

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Tumakuru Rural police in Karnakata are probing a possible case of human sacrifice of a 28-year-old pregnant lady, to find hidden treasure.

The police had recovered the body of an unidentified woman on June 23 near Anjaneya (Hanuman) temple in the outskirts of M Gollahalli. When the post mortem was conducted, it came to light that the lady was pregnant.

When the investigation progressed, the police found that some miscreants had been digging in the surrounding areas of a hill to find a hidden treasure. The police suspect that the victim was brought here during a no moon night and she was sacrificed. The investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...