K’taka police seize Rs 2 crore worth of drugs, 2 held

Bengaluru: The Karnataka police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered Rs 2 crore worth of drugs from them on Monday. Acting on a tip off, the City Market police arrested Pappu Ram alias Ravi Purohit (20) and Chunnilal alias Sunil (20), both from Rajasthan.

After the investigation, the cops raided the house of Pappu Ram and recovered 800 grams of MDMA, 1.6 kilograms of brown sugar, 1.7 kilograms of ganja and other narcotics materials worth Rs 2 crore. The accused were arrested at the time when they were about to sell drugs.

The accused had established a network of customers including software professionals, businessmen and college students in the city. The police have launched a hunt for other persons involved in this case.

The cops were looking for the accused persons for over 10 months and a team had gone to Rajasthan in search of them, explained DCP West Sanjeev Patil.

A case has been booked under sections of 120 B IPC (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence), Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. The investigation is on.

