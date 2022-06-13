K’taka police submit report on terrorist Talib Hussain



Bengaluru: The Intelligence Wing of Karnataka police has submitted a report to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner in connection with the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Talib Hussain who was arrested recently in Bengaluru, police sources said on Monday.

The team has gathered all information regarding Talib Hussain from Jammu and Kashmir police department. The team has submitted a report containing details of cases against Talib Hussain, his activities and network in Bengaluru.

The report also has the information about when and how Talib Hussain came and settled in Bengaluru. Sources say that there are cases against him under the Unlawful Activity Prevention Act (UAPA) in Kishtwar police station of Jammu and Kashmir. The team has also collected inputs on investigations against him since 2007-8.

The details of Talib Hussain’s stay in Bengaluru, his rented house, place of work have been mentioned in the report. The team had also visited the Masjid in Okalipuram where Talib Hussain had taken shelter.

Pratap Reddy, the Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru, has directed the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) to keep extra vigil in the city to find out anti-national elements who have taken shelter in the city.

Earlier in a joint operation, the armed forces from Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka police arrested Talib Hussain from Bengaluru on June 3.

According to sources, the operation was jointly conducted by the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Armed Reserve Police Force (CRPF) platoons with the help of local Bengaluru police. The terrorist was hiding in Bengaluru for the last 3 years.

The questions are raised how Talib Hussain could stay for 3 years without coming onto the radar of intelligence agencies.