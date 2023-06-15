K’taka Police take into custody prisoner from Kerala jail involved in gun smuggling racket

T.K. Rejeesh, a prisoner housed at the Kannur Jail, was taken into custody by the Karnataka Police after they got information that he was behind a gun smuggling racket, said officials on Thursday.

Rejeesh is a convicted prisoner in the murder of former CPI(M) leader T.P. Chandrasekheran.

Known as the TP case, Chandrasekheran was brutally murdered by a group of attackers near his house in Kozhikode in 2012.

He had left the party in 2008 and formed his own party, the Revolutionary Marxist Party.

Eleven people, including three local CPI(M) leaders, were sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the killing, and Rejeesh is one of them now serving a jail term.

The present case registered by the Karnataka Police pertains to the arrest of two Kerala men, who were found in possession of guns, which they were taking to Kerala.

It was on further questioning that the name of Rejeesh cropped up and the probe police team was surprised as Rejeesh was controlling things from the high security Kannur Ajail.

The Karnataka Police have taken Rejeesh into custody and will now interrogate him for more information in the gun smuggling case.

