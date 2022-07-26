K’taka Police to crackdown on Hindu activists who barged into pub, sent back students

Dakshina Kannada: A strict action will be taken against Hindu activists who barged into a pub in the coastal town of Mangaluru and threw out the partying students, Karnataka police said on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police Mangaluru N. Shashikumar, who is on leave, is rushing back to Mangaluru to take stock of the situation. He will visit the spot and monitor the investigation into the moral policing incident.

On Monday night, Hindu activists barged inside the Recycle pub/restaurant and obstructed the college farewell party attended by graduation students of a reputed college of Mangaluru.

Objecting to their way of dressing, the activists stopped the party and asked the students to stop dancing, boozing and return to their homes quietly. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and took the situation into control.

According to sources, the students involved in a recent lip lock challenge video which went viral triggering a controversy also belonged to the same college.

Police said that some people claiming to be belonging to some organisations threatened the pub owner and asked the partying boys and girls to leave the pub.

The incident took place in a pub/restaurant called RECYCLE in North police station limits near Balmatta area of Mangaluru.

Some mediapersons were also informed and told that in Recycle pub some illegal activities are taking place which have to be stopped, police said.

When the police reached the spot, the pub was closing down and about 20 boys and 10 girls were also leaving. Some videos have surfaced where some boys and girls are leaving the pub and some men standing in the parking area, police said.

The DCP, ACP and inspector visited the spot and took up the investigation.