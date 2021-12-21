K’taka Police to recruit transgenders



Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has called for applications by transgender candidates for the recruitments in the state police department for the first time.

As per the Amendment of Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977 to facilitate providing one per cent jobs to transgenders, the Karnataka Police department has called for applications from transgenders for various posts.

As per the notification issued recently, four posts of special Reserve sub-inspector for Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and one post in India Reserve Battalion of the rank of special Reserve sub-inspector will be reserved for transgenders.

As per the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020 framed by Union ministry of social justice and empowerment, the transgender candidates must obtain a certificate from the district magistrate. The certificate is mandatory.

The notification is published by the Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment). Out of the 70, five posts are kept away for transgenders. The eligible transgender candidates can apply for posts online till January 18.

In addition to this, three posts have been reserved for transgender candidates in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO). The applications can be submitted till January 15.