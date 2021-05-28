Spread the love



















K’taka police won’t spare perpetrators of brutal gang-rape: CM Yediyurappa



Tumkuru/Bengaluru: Hours after Bengaluru police opened fire at two of the four gang rape accused, Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Friday said that the state government was probing every possible angle of this ‘inhuman act’ and none will be spared.

On the sidelines of his Tumkuru district visit to inspect Covid preparedness, Yediyurappa said that no one can tolerate such an ‘inhuman act’ and there is no question of sparing any perpetrator of this crime.

“We will ensure they (perpetrators) get the toughest punishment for such an inhuman act,” he said.

In Bengaluru, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that the state police will not mention the victim’s name in the First Information Report (FIR).

“We have issued directives on this already. The probe will be conducted without any interference. We are going to furnish all information to the court directly. About five to six persons have been arrested within a few hours of the video going viral,” the Home Minister said in response to a question.

“This is a joint operation of Assam Police, Union home ministry and Karnataka. Assam police and Union home ministry have provided the required support and lead while we have acted swiftly on the ground,” he said.

He added that the police has definite information that some of these accused are hiding in Kerala and is likely to nab them and bring them to Karnataka in a day or two.

After a 3.45-minutes video went viral on social media in connection with the alleged brutal rape and assault of a woman from Bangladesh, this was posted on Twitter by Assam police. Union minister of state for youth affairs Kiren Rijiju sought co-operation from all the states to nab the culprits.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, (East Division) S. D. Sharanappa told reporters that as per the preliminary information the victim and the accused knew each other.

“We have secured six accused — four men and two women so far. As per the preliminary information, we have found that the victim and accused are known to each other. Accused is being questioned,” the DCP added.

He said that the special team set up has traced the victim. “We will get her statement and proceed ahead with the probe. Preliminary information confirms that both victim and accused knew each other and are from Bangladesh.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant in a series of tweets said that based on the contents of the video and preliminary investigation, a case of rape and assault has been registered against six persons including two women at Ramammurthy Nagar police limits.

“A police team has also been deputed to an adjoining state to trace the victim so that she could join the investigation,” he added.

“According to the information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and are believed to be from Bangladesh. The victim, who is also a Bangladeshi, was brought to India for trafficking and was tortured and brutalized due to a financial matter,” the officer informed.

Like this: Like Loading...