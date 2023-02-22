K’taka polls: Amit Shah to visit Bellary on Feb 23

As the Karnataka Assembly elections are nearing, the state is witnessing intense political activities with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to visit Bellary to address a public rally on Thursday.



Bengaluru: As the Karnataka Assembly elections are nearing, the state is witnessing intense political activities with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to visit Bellary to address a public rally on Thursday.

He will also hold an important meeting with BJP bigwigs of the state here.

The visit is aimed at galvanising the party workers in the region against the backdrop of former party man and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy launching a new party and challenging the saffron camp.

Considering the consequences and chances of setback for the party in the region, BJP is seriously devising a strategy to pin down Janardhana Reddy on his home turf. Janardhana Reddy has declared candidature of his wife Aruna Lakshmi from the Bellary city constituency.

Presently, the seat is held by his brother Gali Somashekara Reddy, who is in BJP. Somashekara Reddy has already made it clear that he has distanced himself from his brother and no matter who contests against him, he would win the seat for the party.

Amit Shah will reach Hubballi airport at 12.50 p.m. on Thursday and travel to Sandur of Bellary district in a chopper at 1.25 p.m. He will address a public rally between 1.30 p.m. and 2.20 p.m. for which the party is planning to mobilise 2 lakh people.

After the rally, he will reach a private hotel in Toranagallu and hold a meeting with leaders of BJP from Bellary, Koppal, Vijayanagar and Raichur districts. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs will take part in the meeting. The district heads of the party and prominent leaders will also hold talks with Amit Shah.

The senior BJP leader will then reach Bengaluru and hold talks with party leaders at 6 p.m.at a private star hotel. He will also take part in the special dinner party. He will also hold another high-level meeting after 8 p.m. regarding strategies and take important decisions ahead of Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Karnataka on February 27. He will inaugurate Shivamogga airport in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...