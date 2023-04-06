K’taka polls: Cong releases 2nd list; Vinay Kulkarni, Baburao Chinchansur figure

The Congress on Thursday released the second list of 42 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.

Bengaluru: The Congress on Thursday released the second list of 42 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.

The list also includes murder-accused Vinay Kulkarni and Baburao Chinchansur, who joined Congress from BJP recently.

N.Y. Gopalakrishna, who resigned from the post of BJP MLA recently, has been allotted ticket from Monakalmuru constituency.

While Kulkarni has been allotted ticket from Dharwad Rural constituency, Chinchansur will contest from Gurumithkal constituency in Kalaburagi district.

Chinchansur had announced that he would ensure victory for the Congress in more than 20 constituencies.

However, after capturing power in Kalaburagi City Corporation, BJP is upbeat about delivering a blow to Chinchanasur and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from the district.

The Congress has already released the first list of 124 candidates for elections ahead of BJP. Though there was a stiff fight for seats in the second list, the state leaders in coordination with the central election committee camped in New Delhi to finalise it.

Santhosh. S. Lad is contesting from Kalghatgi constituency, Chitradurga constituency ticket has been allotted to K.C. Veerendra. Former ministers H. Anjaneya and Kimmane Ratnakar will contest from Holalkere (SC) and Thirthahalli constituency respectively.

Melukote constituency in Mandya district is given away for Darshan Puttanaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.

The high command is yet to take call on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s demand for a second ticket from Kolar constituency. The announcement is kept pending for this Assembly segment. Sources in Congress stated that the high command is not in favour of giving tickets to Siddaramaiah for two constituencies.

So far, the Congress has managed to quell the dissidence without a trace of rebellion. The challenge is to finalise tickets for 58 seats for which there are more than three aspirants.

Like this: Like Loading...