K’taka polls: Ex-PM Deve Gowda arrives in chopper to cast vote

Former Prime Minister and veteran Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda on Wednesday arrived in a helicopter in Paduvalahippe village near Holenarasipur town in Hassan district of Karnataka to cast his vote.



The helicopter landed on the premises of a government college in Holenarasipur and reached the polling booth by car along with his wife, Channamma.

Deve Gowda, 89, took the help of two assistants to enter the polling booth and exercised his franchise.

During the poll campaign, Deve Gowda travelled across the state and appealed to the voters, especially the Vokkaliga community, to elect his son — H.D. Kumaraswamy, to the position of CM by bringing JD-S to power.

He took part in public rallies in a wheelchair and addressed the crowd.

H.D. Kumaraswamy, the former Karnataka Chief Minister, arrived with his family members — son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is contesting from Ramnagar seat as a JD-S candidate, his wife — Anitha Kumaraswamy, the sitting MLA from Ramnagar, and daughter-in-law Revathi to cast vote.

They cast their votes in the polling booth of Ketiganahalli village near Bidadi town close to Bengaluru.

The result of the Karnataka Assembly election will be announced on May 13.

