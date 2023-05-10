K’taka polls: Model polling booth in Gangavati showcases world-famous Kinnal art

A model polling booth in Gangavati assembly constituency in Karnataka’s Koppal district showcased state’s world-famous Kinnal art to promote it.



An officer of the Election Commission told IANS, “This is a unique art form… and to evoke the memories of the art and to promote it, we have incorporated the art in a polling booth in Gangavati constituency.”

Dating back to the period of Vijayanagara empire (15th to 16th century), the Kinnala art form is thematic and the craftsmen, who hail from a small village, Kinhala in Koppal district of North Karnataka, create themes like gods and goddesses of Mahabaratha and Ramayana.

Vaishnavism, Shaivism, Skandapurana and Navagrahas feature in Kinnal paintings and there are very few proponents of this ancient artwork.

Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha(KRPP) founder and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy is contesting from the Gangavati assembly seat.

