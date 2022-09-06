K’taka rain: Search on for 2 cops washed away in overflowing rivulet; B.Com graduate electrocuted



Bengaluru: Operations have been launched to find out two cops who have been washed away in the overflowing rivulet in Bandihala village of Yalaburga taluk in Koppal district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

According to police, the cops who were washed away have been identified as Mahesh and Ningappa attached to Mundaragi police station. The tragedy had taken place when they were returning from duty.

Sources explained that the rivulet was overflowing as water had been released from all four gates of the Hirehalla dam of Koppal taluk.

Meanwhile, the authorities found the dead body of Nagamma Kavaluru (52), who was washed away in floods on Monday evening. Her body was found 1.5 kilometers away in Gadag district of Karnataka.

A 23-year-old female B.Com graduate was electrocuted to death due to heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday late night.

Public have been outraged in Bengaluru, following the death of Akhila, a B.Com graduate who was returning home on Monday late night due to electrocution. She was on bike and moving on the inundated stretch of road in the limits of Whitefield police station.

Akhila, who worked in a private school, got imbalanced while moving on a two-wheeler. She grabbed an electrical poll by the roadside. The electrical cables which had come out of the pole caused the electrocution and she succumbed to the injuries.

The people have questioned the negligence of the Bengaluru Electrical Supply Board Company (Bescom) in this regard.

In Yemalur locality of Bengaluru, all main roads and crossroads are inundated forcing the residents of apartments to commute in tractors. The cars were seen floating on the roads. The school children were also being transported in the tractors till the main roads from their houses at many places in Bengaluru. The boat services are also pressed into service in Yemalur to aid and transport people.

