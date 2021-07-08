Spread the love



















K’taka: Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary opens for public



Mandya (Karnataka): The world famous Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary known as ‘Pakshi Kaashi’ which attracts lakhs of visitors from across the country and the world, opened its doors to bird lovers on Wednesday.

The sanctuary was shut for 3 months in the backdrop of the Covid crisis.

The Mandya district administration had issued guidelines for entry and stated that in each trip sanitisation of boats and lifejackets will be done and visitors are being asked to keep the visits short. The sanctuary is spread across 40 acres and comprises 6 islets on the banks of Kaveri river.

Ranganathittu is located 3 kilometres from the historical town of Srirangapatna. The islets form an important nesting ground for a large variety of birds which migrate from all over the world.

