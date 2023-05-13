‘K’taka result proves religious hooliganism won’t work anymore’

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) president Lalan Singh on Saturday said that results of the Karnataka Assembly elections in which the Congress emerged victorious by bagging 136 of 224 seats prove that religious hooliganism and setting narratives will not work anymore in the elections.

“The result of the Karnataka assembly election is decisive keeping in view the country is passing from the current phase. It is giving a loud and clear message to those who only believe in setting narratives, creating religious hooliganism and creating division in the society and not addressing the real issues like inflation, price rise, unemployment,” he said.

“The people of the country will not keep faith on those who are not addressing the real issues,” Singh said while speaking to mediapersons in Darbhanga on Saturday.

“We thank the people of Karnataka for providing the mandate to the Congress party. The way the people of Karnataka have given the decision, it is a great message to the rest of the country,” he added.

The JD-U leader further said: “I am also a Hindu but I do not believe in advertising religion for political purposes. Believing in religion is not a bad thing, but using it for political benefit is the worst thing. Such a ploy would be for only by those people who have not done anything for the people of the country. The BJP leaders, in every election, used to provoke religious sentiments of the people to take their votes.”

In Darbhanga, Lalan Singh addressed an event, “Aap Ka MP Kaisa Ho”.

