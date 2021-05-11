Spread the love



















K’taka revises lockdown guidelines, Oppn calls them confusing



Bengaluru: Hitting out at the ruling BJP in Karnataka, both the main opposition parties – the Congress and the Janata Dal (S) – said on Monday that the ongoing two-week lockdown in the state is becoming more cumbersome due to the “confusing rules” introduced by the administration.

The criticism came after Karnataka revised its lockdown guidelines on Monday, which caused confusion among the residents with many complaining that they had to walk long distances just to buy essentials.

As per the new rules, private vehicles are not allowed to ply on the roads except in cases of medical emergency or to visit hospitals or healthcare centres for vaccination.

The revised guidelines have come under severe attack from people across the state, with many complaining that these rules will only increase the hardships being faced by the people.

The leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Siddaramaiah, said that more than the pandemic, people are suffering due to the “diseased administration” of the BJP.

“Lockdown guidelines are very confusing and the common man is finding them extremely difficult to follow,” the Congress leader said.

Siddaramaiah added that he would not be surprised if people from the rural areas start rebelling against these unscientific and misguided administrative policy lacunae that are causing great inconvenience to the residents.

Siddaramaiah also wondered why the authorities did not consider everyone’s needs while framing the rules.

He said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa should realise that Karnataka also exists beyond the boundaries of Bengaluru.

“What is applicable in Bengaluru may be completely irrelevant in the rural areas. This type of vision is ingrained in able administrators,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also said that how can people living in the rural areas walk for 2-3 km to buy groceries, milk or other essential goods.

“How can senior citizens and others walk with goods in hand? Have our administrators framing such illogical rules lost their mind,” he questioned.

On May 7, Karnataka had extended the strict lockdown across the state till May 24 starting Monday (May 10). The restrictions in the name of ‘Corona Curfew’ were first announced by Yediyurappa on April 26 in an attempt to check the alarming spread of the virus in the state.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that it is a tragedy that the government has forgotten to take care of its people who are in distress.

“This is not the lockdown we (opposition parties) had suggested,” he said.

He added that instead of easing the problems of living under a lockdown, the government has only added to the woes of the people.

“The government should look for solutions that will address the needs of the people who do not leave their homes,” Kumaraswamy said.

“Karnataka should review the steps taken by the neighbouring states in this regard. People’s health is just as important as their lives,” he pointed out.