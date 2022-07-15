K’taka riot victim refuses Rs 2L cash compensation, throws it back at Siddaramaiah



Bagalkot: In a big embarrassment to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, a victim of a communal clash refused to take Rs 2 lakh as compensation and threw the money at his vehicle in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district on Friday.

The BJP leaders described the incident as the people’s answer to the appeasement politics of the Congress party.

The incident took place during a tour of Siddaramaiah, who represents Badami constituency in the district as the Congress MLA. He had gone to meet the persons injured in a communal clash who were admitted to a hospital in Kerur town.

The injured persons belonging to the minority community were admitted to the Asheervada hospital in the town. He gave Rs 2 lakh compensation to the four injured persons. However, the victims and their families refused to take the money and urged him to help improve the law and order situation in the town.

Rajma, a family member of the injured person, took the money but said that she wants peace not money. Though Siddaramaiah sitting in his vehicle tried to console her by holding her hand, she did not budge and threw the money at his vehicle.

Meanwhile, the injured persons from the Hindu community who have also been admitted to a hospital in the town, refused to meet Siddaramaiah. The Opposition leader, who was all set to meet them, cancelled his visit at the last minute.

On July 6, Kerur town witnessed a communal clash following the stabbing of a member of the Hindu Jagaran Vedike. Arun Kattimani was stabbed for objecting to eve teasing. His two friends were also attacked by the miscreants. This led to a clash between the groups and five persons from the Muslim community were injured in the incident.

The police have arrested 18 persons in connection with the incident and are searching for another 15 accused.