K’taka road accident: Fourth child succumbs in hospital, family protests

Ramanagara: The death toll in the tragic road accident in which a speeding goods vehicle ran over a group of school children near Gollaradoddi village of Ramanagara district rose to four on Monday.

The accident took place on August 9. Two children were killed on the spot and another succumbed to injuries three days later.

The latest victim has been identified as seven-year-old Jnaneshwari.

Jnaneshwari was the daughter of Raju-Shantakumari couple and she was being treated at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases hospital in Bengaluru. The child succumbed to injuries on Sunday night.

The family, relatives and locals staged a protest by placing the body of the girl on the Ramanagara-Magadi road. The protesters demanded that the authorities should come to the spot and provide suitable compensation.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed shock over the accident and demanded the state government to initiate action on rash and negligent driving that result in such tragedies and also ensure the safety of school children.

“Five-year-old Rohith and eight-year-old Shalini were killed after coming under the goods vehicle. The children were going home after tuition and the vehicle had mowed them. Three other children who were going in a group sustained serious injuries and they are being treated in the hospital,” he had said.

Kumarswamy stated that, “The incident had taken place due to the negligence of the driver. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the children who lost their lives in the incident. Let the god give strength to the families to withstand the bereavement of their children. I pray for speedy recovery of injured children.”

