K’taka: Ropeway to come up at popular tourist destination

The Department of Tourism of the Karnataka government has signed a concession agreement for the development of a passenger ropeway at Nandi Hills with Dyanamicx Ropeway Pvt Ltd., at a cost of Rs 93.40 crore, an official said on Tuesday.



The much-awaited project with an alignment of approximately 2.93 km will be developed on a Public Private Partnership model.

Dyanamicx Ropeway Pvt Ltd. will develop the project in Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer mode with a concession period of 30 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Kapil Mohan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism Department, said: “Nandi Hills is home to some historical sites and heritage monuments, and is also famous for its trekking trails, cycling routes and adventure sports such as para-gliding.

“The fast and environment friendly transportation facility like the ropeway will save time to reach Nandi Hills and will reduce pollution in the area apart from offering scenic aerial views of the surrounding area. The development of the ropeway will not only improve connectivity but also attract more tourists to the Nandi Hills.”

Revenue and non-revenue generating facilities have been planned at the upper and lower landing stations. “These facilities would also cater to tourists staying at hotels and accommodation facilities around the location,” an official said.

Parking facilities for two and four wheelers, rental vehicles and ATMs have been planned in the foothills.

Facilities such as drinking water stations, washrooms, ticketing, counters, waiting rooms, restaurant with seating arrangements, tea/ coffee stall, souvenir shops will also be part of this mega project.

Speaking on the occasion, V. Ram Prasath Manohar, Director, Department of Tourism: “The passenger ropeway in Nandi Hills is an iconic endeavour in Bengaluru, which is certain to put the area on the international tourism map.

“This project will bring jobs and a source of income to the locals, as well as bring in some revenue for the government. In addition, it will also help to reduce the pollution in the hills and assist us in our mission to promote sustainable tourism.”

