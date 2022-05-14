K’taka: Ruling BJP to take calls on cabinet expansion, MLC polls in core committee meeting

Bengaluru: Ruling BJP in Karnataka is expected to take crucial calls on cabinet expansion and MLC elections in the core committee meeting here on Saturday.

According to party sources, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has put forth his demand for the election of his son B.Y. Vijayendra to the Legislative Council in the state. The elections for seven MLC seats are being held on June 3. On June 13, the elections to 4 seats of the council are scheduled.

Yediyurappa is contemplating making his son Vijayendra an MLC and then ensuring his cabinet berth. The core committee meeting is likely to take a call over the issue. Yediyurappa had conveyed this message to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when the latter met him at his residence on Friday.

Though it is not clear whether the party will go for cabinet expansion or cabinet overhaul, the party is likely to prefer to bring forth Sangh loyalists in the cabinet expansion. Hardcore Hindutva faces and Sangh loyalists like Araga Jnanendra, B.C. Nagesh, V. Sunil Kumar was inducted with important portfolios earlier.

Kota Srinivas Poojari was given an important Social Welfare Department. The party sources explain that the party is happy with Sunil Kumar and Nagesh for their performance in Power, Kannada and Culture as well as Education portfolios respectively.

The party is contemplating changing the profile of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the backdrop of upcoming Assembly elections.

The meeting will also discuss the current unrest situation in the state and the future course of action by the party.

Also, the leaders would discuss Rajya Sabha elections from the state legislature for four seats to be held on June 10. The tenure of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, BJP Rajya Sabha member K.C. Ramamurthy, and former union minister Jairam Ramesh of the Congress party, who was elected from Karnataka will end on June 6.

