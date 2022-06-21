K’taka says blueprint for development of Lord Hanuman birthplace is ready

Koppal: The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday clarified that the blueprint for the development of Anjanadri hills, which is regarded as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, is ready. “We will develop Anjanadri Hills at any cost,” announced Tourism Minister Anand Singh.

The Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh are disputing the fact that Karnataka is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman which claims that Anjanadri Hills at Tirumala is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

The Karnataka government is claiming that since time immemorial, thousands of devotees are visiting Anjanadri hills in Koppal district which is regarded as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. To counter the move by TTD, the state government of Karnataka has prepared a grand plan of turning the place as a pilgrimage centre to visit after Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Recently in Maharashtra, it was claimed that Anjaneri in Nashik is the real birthplace of Lord Hanuman. Amid row, Congress leader in Karnataka Ugrappa has chided that the ruling BJP is least bothered about developing the birthplace in Karnataka as Lord Hanuman belongs to lower caste. Reacting to this, Minister Anand Singh said that his party did not know about castes.

The Karnataka government is all set to elevate the Anjanadri Parvatha (hills) as a pilgrimage centre of the world, he said.

The plan is being made to make Ayodhya-Anjanadri a tourism corridor. Sources say that Ramsetu in Kanyakumari will also be included as a part of the corridor, since all these places are integral part of Hindu holy book ‘Ramayana’.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced Rs 100 crore for the development of the birthplace of Lord Hanuman in the state budget. The state also has plans to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate a slew of development projects.