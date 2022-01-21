K’taka says it won’t allow Hogenakkal project by Tamil Nadu



Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Water Resources Govind. M. Karjol said on Friday that the ruling government will not allow neighbouring Tamil Nadu to take up Hogenakkal second phase Project.

Speaking to reporters Minister Karajol stated that it has come to the notice of the government about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement on Detailed Project Report (DPR) being ready for taking up Phase 2 of Hogenakkal Project at a cost of Rs 4,600 crore.

“Tamil Nadu will have to take projects as per the verdicts of the tribunal and the Supreme Court on water sharing in Cauvery River basin region. We will oppose any project which is being taken up without informing the tribunal as well as the Supreme Court by Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He further stated that, Karnataka government will oppose this project through all available legal options. The announced project comes both in the jurisdiction of Karnataka as well as Tamil Nadu. In this project, before taking up any projects, it has to be analysed in various dimensions and legal verifications.

Tamil Nadu cannot take up the project unilaterally. As many as 64 kilometers of Hogenakkal region lies on the borders of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Under column 13 of the verdict of Cauvery River Water Tribunal, the project has to be taken up by National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), he stated.

The border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is finalised by the Survey of India and in this background Karnataka will not give any room for implementation of the project by neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, he said.