K’taka school files complaint against parents for falsely alleging promotion of religion



Bengaluru: A private international school in Bengaluru has lodged a complaint against the parents of a second standard student who alleged forceful promotion of a religion by her maths teacher in class, police said on Friday.

According to Mico Layout police, the school authorities have lodged a miscellaneous complaint which is non-cognisable and requested to call upon the parents and counsel them.

The school has told the police that the parents had uploaded a video on social media accusing the teacher of forcing a religious custom on students.

In the video, the girl claims that her teacher asked her to pray to Allah.

The girl says the class could not memorise the things in money chapter. So, next day, the teacher made them pray to Allah. When they told their teacher that they are Hindus, the teacher told them Allah was a better god.

The school management conducted an inquiry and spoke to the student as well as the teacher.

CCTV footage of the class was also checked. After the inquiry, the allegations of the parents were found to be untrue.