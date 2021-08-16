Spread the love



















K’taka schools to reopen for classes 9-10 from Aug 23



Bengaluru: Amid the threat of a likely third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government has decided to open schools classes 9-10 from August 23, the Education Department said in a circular released on Monday specifying the guidelines.

The guidelines have been prepared based on the decisions taken in the high-level Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, technical committee members and senior bureaucrats regarding reopening of schools in districts with less than 2 per cent test positivity rate.

It has been decided to take a call later on the opening of schools for classes 1-8.

The aided, unaided and government schools have been permitted to conduct classes in the morning hours from August 23. The students will have to get consent from their parents, confirming that they don’t have any Covid symptoms.

The students have been asked to bring water and food from home. Attendance for the students won’t be not mandatory, and they can also attend online classes.

School managements have been told to make teams of 15 students for a class to ensure social distancing.

