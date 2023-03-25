K’taka: Security breach during PM Modi’s roadshow; one held

Bengaluru: An incident of security breach was reported during the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Davanagere district of Karnataka on Saturday.

The incident happened when PM Modi took part in a roadshow in an open vehicle after landing at the helipad.

According to police, PM Modi’s vehicle was passing towards the venue of a public rally behind GMIT campus from the helipad.

All of a sudden, a youth jumped over the fence and started running towards the vehicle of PM Modi.

However, the police and security personnel rushed towards the youth and stopped him. Later, he was detained.

