K’taka sets up Commission to study political representation of Backward Classes in local bodies

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has constituted a Commission to conduct a study on suitable political representation for Backward Classes in local bodies.

The Commission is headed by retired Justice Bhaktavatsala while retired IAS officer CR Chikmath has been appointed as the member.

The Commission has been constituted following a Supreme Court direction in a case related to ensuring suitable representation for backward classes in Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies.

The issue was discussed at the all party meetings held on March 23 and 31 after which it was decided to hold the elections to these democratic institutions only after making provision for reservation for these communities.

The Commission would make suitable recommendations after studying the political backwardness of backward classes in these democratic institutions.