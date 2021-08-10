Spread the love



















K’taka simian deaths: HC summons SP, district forest officer



Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ordered Hassan district Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Forest Officer (DFO) to appear before the court in connection with the killing of 38 monkeys.

A Divisional Bench headed by Chief Justice A.S. Oka on Monday sought details on the progress of investigation in the case.

The forest department has formed a special team to look into the case under the leadership of Deputy Conservator of Forests. The case was registered under the Wild Life Act.

The bench opined that clarity is needed on the jurisdictions of police and forest departments in connection with this case and ordered SP, DFO from Hassan district in Karnataka to appear before the court on August 12 via video conferencing for explanations.

A total of 38 monkeys were found dead on July 29, in Chowdenahalli village of Belur taluk. The incident came to light when the local youths, after finding gunny bags lying on the roadside, opened them. The miscreants had stuffed monkeys in gunny bags and they died because of suffocation.

The forest department and police detained 7 persons on August 2 in connection with the killing. The accused stated that local villagers had funded them to catch monkeys as they destroyed crops.

