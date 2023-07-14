K’taka: Sri Ram Sena ‘warns’ against namaz offerings in Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: Right-wing group Sri Ram Sena on Friday said if the Congress government in Karnataka permits offering namaz in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha here, it would organise large-scale protests.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Dharwad, Sri Ram Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik, said: “If namaz is permitted, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa everyday in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha.”

Asserting that the Congress government is “totally anti-Hindu”, Muthalik said: “We all know how the Congress party has destroyed the nation. Vidhana Soudha is not Mecca or Medina. Everyone will come up with one or the other demands.

“If namaz is permitted, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa and organise large-scale protests. The whole Karnataka is going to burn,” he said.

He further said that Sri Ram Sena supports the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

“This should come into force. The signature campaign will be organised across the state in all district headquarters in Karnataka. The campaign will be started by religious pontiffs, advocates, doctors and other important personalities. The Constitution mentions uniform law but it has not been brought even after 72 years. The appeasement policy of the Congress towards Muslims is the reason.

“The High Courts and Supreme Court have been talking about the implementation of uniform laws for 20 years. No other country has two laws and it is only practiced in India,” Muthalik said.

