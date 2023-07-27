K’taka teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for unnatural sex with minor

Mangaluru: A fast track court in Karnataka has sentenced a teacher to life imprisonment for having unnatural sex with a minor boy student.

Judge Manjula Itti of the Mangaluru Fast Track Special Court-1 passed the order on Wednesday against the 33-year-old accused teacher Prithviraj, who had sexually assaulted the minor boy between August 1, 2014 to September 2, 2016.

The judge awarded him life imprisonment under section 6 of the POCSO Act and fined him Rs 25,000.

The court also ordered a Rs 1 lakh compensation for the victim.

A case against the accused was lodged at the Surathkal police station after the victim told the police that Prithviraj had forced him for unnatural sex in the said period of time.

Investigations have revealed that the accused had forced the victim to come to house and also threatened to fail him if he did not.

Prithviraj warned the boy from revealing the matter to anyone.

But the sexual assault came to light after the victim was taken to the doctor as he had suffered an injury on his private parts.

While he was being treated, he narrated the ordeal to the doctor and his parents.

The police arrested the accused and submitted a charge sheet against him.

