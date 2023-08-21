K’taka to allocate Rs 230 crores to provide laptops to SC-ST students in universities

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to distribute laptops to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students in universities. This decision was taken at a meeting of the vice chancellors of universities under the purview of the state government.



The CM instructed P. Manivannan, principal secretary, social welfare department, over phone during the meeting to provide Rs. 230 crore for this purpose.

There are more than 50 per cent vacancies against sanctioned posts in universities with only 1,882 posts being filled. The V-Cs and officers apprised the chief minister that the salaries of 2,865 guest lecturers were being paid from the resources of the universities, which is a financial burden on them.

The chief minister was sceptical about establishing new universities when the Budget allocation was decreasing. On the other hand, the recurring cost was increasing. How can we expect quality education with this, he asked. In addition, in the budget of the higher education department, 88 percent of the grant goes in salaries.

He suggested that Visvesvaraya Technical University should develop a curriculum that is in line with the demands of industries and lay emphasis on flexible education to provide more employment opportunities to engineering graduates.

