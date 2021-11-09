Spread the love



















K’taka to celebrate Onake Obava’s ‘Jayanti’

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has announced it will celebrate Onake Obavva ‘Jayanti’ on November 11 across the state on the occasion of the 18th century woman warrior’s birthday.

A circular was issued by Under Secretary, Kannada and Culture, A.K. Venkateshappa, in this regard.

A household name in Karnataka, Onake Obavva is known and celebrated for valour and bravery as she took on then soldiers of then ruler of Mysuru Hyder Ali when they attacked the Chitradurga fort.

Killing the soldiers who sneaked into the fort one by one as they came through a small space between boulders with a wooden grain pounding stick ‘Onake’ with a iron-covered base, Obavva alerted her soldiers about the attack and saved the kingdom – but at the cost of her own life, the circular said.

The circular says that the name of Onake Obavva is etched permanently in the history of Chitradurga, and she stands in the company of Kittur Chennamma, Queen Abbakka who fought against the British and sacrificed their life.

Onake Obavva’s husband Muddahanumappa served as a guard under Madakari Nayaka, who ruled Chitradurga province. The spot where she killed the enemy soldiers and became popular as Onake Obavva is protected even today and known as “Onake Obavva kindi” in Chitradurga fort, the circular said.

School children from across the state are being taken to Chitradurga fort, especially to spot where Obavva killed Hyder Ali’s soldiers to imbibe her courage and valour, it added.

