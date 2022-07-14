K’taka to develop 9 water aerodromes: Minister Somanna



Bengaluru: Karnataka is moving aggressively to set in place a robust civil aviation system to boost the state’s economy and plans are afoot to develop 9 water aerodromes in the state, Infrastructure Development Minister V. Somanna said on Wednesday.

Addressing the state-level consultative workshop to formulate a Comprehensive Civil Aviation Policy for Karnataka, he said: “Potential locations for the development of water aerodromes have been identified at Kali river, Byndur, Malpe, Mangaluru, Tungabhadra, KRS, Linganamakki, Alamatti, and Hidkal reservoirs.”

The state level Consultative Workshop was organized by the state Infrastructure Development, Ports & Inland Water Transport Department, the Karnataka State Industrial Development Corporation Limited and the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

“A robust policy would provide a boost to the economy of the state and various sectors – industries, horticulture and export of agricultural products, tourism, emergency medical services, and educational and technological development,” Somanna observed.

Keeping in mind the scope for tourism and economic development, the state government has been focussing on improving the civil aviation infrastructure across the state.

“Currently, the development works of airports in the Shivamogga, Vijayapura, and Hassan districts are in progress. These are expected to be completed and become operational soon. Measures are being taken to acquire around 240 acres of land and hand it over to the Airports Authority of India for a runway extension and airport up-gradation of Mysuru Airport. Apart from this, airports have been developed in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts earlier and more routes are being explored for viability,” Somanna said.

The government is also exploring the feasibility and working on a detailed project report for setting up heliports at Madikeri, Chikmagalur, and Hampi, he added.