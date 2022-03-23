K’taka to extend power subsidy benefits to coffee growers



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the power subsidy benefits would be provided to the coffee growers for irrigation pump sets of upto 10 horse power (HP) capacity.

The announcement came in the course of discussion during the zero-hour in the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Responding to demands of the members hailing from coffee-producing districts, the Chief Minister said that free power would be provided to coffee growers for irrigation pump sets upto 10 HP capacity.

Since coffee is a commercial crop, coffee growers were not eligible for the power subsidy available to the state’s farmers till now.

However, guidelines will be drawn up to prevent misuse, the Chief Minister clarified to members Appachu Ranjan, C.T. Ravi and A.T. Ramaswamy who had pointed out that coffee cultivators are being charged commercial power rates.

Karnataka is the major coffee producing state of the country with cultivation spread across Kodagu, Chikmagalur, and Haasan districts.