Spread the love



















K’taka to focus on increasing Covid tests in rural areas



Bengaluru: In the wake of a surge in the number of Covid and black fungus cases in the rural parts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyruappa said on Tuesday that ministers and health officials must take steps to increase the number of Covid tests in these areas by encouraging people to get themselves tested, especially those hesitant to go for tests.

After holding a meeting with the concerned ministers and officials, Yediyurappa said, “We have to implement this plan with a single minded focus. At the same time, the bureaucrats at the grassroots level must act sympathetically with those people in the rural areas who are refusing to undergo tests.”

The CM said the state cannot be oblivious to the fact that cases in rural areas are surging like never before, and it must be contained.

On rising black fungus cases in rural areas, Yediyurappa said the health department must have all the discharge protocols in place to fight this deadly infection.

“Although this is not an unknown infection, the government and its entire machinery must be equipped to contain this infection,” he said, adding that instructions have also given to set up special wards in all the districts for the treatment of black fungus.

Like this: Like Loading...