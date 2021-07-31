Spread the love



















K’taka to get 1 cr doses of Covid vax in August: CM Bommai



New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will provide 1 crore doses of Covid vaccine to the state for the month of August, in the wake of a possible third wave of the pandemic.

So far, the Centre has supplied 63-64 lakh doses of Covid vaccine every month.

“I have demanded for increasing the allotment of Covid vaccine doses. Union Health Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya has promised maximum doses of vaccine for the state,” he said.

Bommai explained that he had demanded 1.5 crore doses for the state from the Union government. Mandaviya informed him that the Centre supplied 63 to 64 lakh doses to the state and though it is difficult to allot 1.5 crore doses of Covid vaccine to Karnataka, he would do his best to provide 1 crore doses for the month of August.

“The Union Health Minister assured us that the supply would be increased in the coming months. I hope to get 1 crore Covid vaccine doses so that 3 to 4 lakh vaccinations can be carried out in the state per day.

“In addition, Karnataka has been allotted Rs 800 crore from the Centre’s Covid emergency fund. The Centre has already released 15 per cent of the fund and I have been assured of releasing the rest of the amount soon for the overall improvement of infrastructure to face the Covid onslaught,” Bommai said.

