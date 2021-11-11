Spread the love



















K’taka to hold first NEP Conclave on Nov 13



Bengaluru: The Higher Education Council of the Karnataka government in collaboration with the UK-based International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) will jointly host the state’s first National Education Policy (NEP) Conclave 2021 from November 13.

The inaugural Karnataka NEP Conclave 2021 will bring together eminent stakeholders on a single platform to discuss the future of the NEPs and strategise provisions to enable internationalisation in the education and jobs sectors. The conclave will be hosted at Bengaluru on Saturday.

Eminent dignitaries from academia including Chancellors, Vice Chancellors, Registrars and Directors across universities, along with educationists and corporate will participate in the conclave. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, state minister of Higher and Skill Development will be the Chief guest at the Conclave.

Speaking about the conclave, Tom M. Joseph, Executive Director, Strategy and Development, ISDC, the UK, said, “India is a young nation with a rich demographic dividend. The past two decades, the country has catapulted to being one of the thriving knowledge economies, owing to its IT and consumer led growth.

“The recently announced National Education Policy 2020 can lead an orbital shift with its focus on transforming the education sector through investments into various areas of skill development including project-based learning, experiential learning, service-learning and vocational training.”

Karnataka being at the forefront of innovation and skill development, continues to lead the nation into the next phase of building a robust knowledge economy. The NEP Conclave 2021 is a step towards achieving vibrant, equitable and empowering education and skill development infrastructure in the state. We are proud to be a part of this initiative, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...