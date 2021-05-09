Spread the love



















K’taka to launch Covid vaccination for 18-44 year-olds on Monday



Bengaluru: Karnataka is all set to begin vaccination of people, in the 18 to 44 years age group, from Monday.

K. Sudhakar, the state’s health and medical education minister, took to Twitter on Sunday, and shared plans to launch vaccination for this age group, in several government-run hospitals of the capital city.

In his tweet, the minister said that place will be earmarked for people of the age group at the vaccine centres Vaccine will be administered only to persons who book their slots on Arogyasetu or Cowin apps and obtain confirmed slots.”

Vaccine shortages had forced the Karnataka government to symbolically launch this vaccination drive, recently.

The minister also said that the vaccination will be initiated on a limited scale in other parts of the state. “As for the districts, initially vaccination will be made available at district hospitals, government medical colleges and Taluka Hospitals. As vaccine supply improves, we’ll increase the number of vaccination centres will be increased.”

The minister advised youth to be patient and await their turn. “Government is leaving no stone unturned to vaccinate each and every citizen at earliest and is making continuous efforts to secure supply of vaccines. I urge all citizens, especially my young friends, to wait for your turn and govt will ensure you will surely get your jab,” his tweet read.

It was only on Saturday that the state’s stocks were replenished by the arrival of 3.5 lakh Covishield vaccine doses. The state has an overall order of two crore vaccine doses.



