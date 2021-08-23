Spread the love



















K’taka to launch ‘New Digitisation’, ‘R&D’ policies



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the state would come up with ‘New Digitisation’ and ‘Research and Development’ policies for the benefit of students.

Bommai was speaking after opening a National Education Policy (NEP) helpline during the launch NEP in Karnataka.

With the new digital policy, broadband and internet services would be taken to every village, he said.

“I request the experts who formulated NEP to help the government achieve the aim by formulating a new digital policy,” he stated.

The Chief Minister stressed on the need for career guidance at the high-school level and personality development modules after the implementation of NEP.

Bommai also termed the implementation of NEP as a liberation day.

“The education system, which was stagnant all these years, has been liberated today. This is not just for today, but for the future generation as well,” he said.

NEP liberates the entire education system and emphasises student-centered education, he said.

As Teacher’s day is celebrated on September 5, it is hoped that Aug 23 would be celebrated as the ‘Education Day’, marking the implementation of NEP, he said.

He also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary who is daring to take the country in a different direction by implementing policies such as NEP.

Bommai said that state the government will implement a ‘Research and Development’ policy for the benefit of the students.

“Bengaluru houses the highest number of international research centres in the country. There should be synergy between students, institutions, industries and research centers. The new R&D policy will help create a bridge that will connect world-class scientific research centres with the students,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...