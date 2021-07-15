Spread the love



















K’taka to maintain monthly vaccination target: Dy CM



Bengaluru; Despite the uncertainties cropping up over vaccine supply, Karnataka is confident of sticking to its vaccination target, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday, adding that the overall monthly rate of vaccination will be maintained even though dips have been observed on some days.

Narayan, who also heads the state’s Covid task force, was responding to media queries here after the inauguration of Maruthi Hospital and a blood donation camp organised by the Maruthi Seva Trust.

“The state was supplied 60 lakh doses of vaccine in June, and in July also the minimum supply of 60 lakh doses will be maintained. If the situation permits, the Central government may supply more than this. In any case, the monthly average rate of vaccination will be maintained,” he said.

Conceding that there may be variations and even decrease in the rate of vaccination when seen on day-to-day basis, Narayan expressed confidence that the monthly average figures will be maintained.

Stating that there are some challenges in preparing for a possible third wave of the Covid pandemic, the minister said the government is taking all measures to strengthen the infrastructure by setting up oxygen storage and generation facilities, deployment of human resources, and increasing ICU capacity, among other things.

The Central government is also working towards lessening the burden of Covid management by reducing/removing import duties, fixing price cap, and relaxing GST rates, among other things, the minister added.

