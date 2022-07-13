K’taka to prepare blueprint for development of Lord Hanuman’s birthplace



Vijayanagara: The Karnataka government which is leaving no stone unturned to develop Anjanadri hills — the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, to make it a part of Ayodhya tour corridor, is all set to get the blueprint ready for its comprehensive development.

Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology Anand Singh on Wednesday said 62 acres of land is needed for the overall development of Anjanadri hills.

“The devout famers have come forward to give away their lands readily. The farmers would be given Rs 42 lakh compensation per acre of land. The blueprint will be ready in 15 days,” he stated.

“The development will be taken up as per the expert architects. The natural beauty and ambience of Anjanadri hills will be retained while taking up development. In the first phase, rest rooms, parking, tourist rooms, and commercial complexes would come up,” Singh said.

The Karnataka government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the upliftment of Anjanadri.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would conduct a helicopter survey of Anjanadri and also hold a meeting to discuss the matters related to developmental work, he said.

Currently, 5,000 devotees visit the birthplace of Lord Hanuman at Anjanadri in Karnataka. The numbers increase up to 25,000 on the weekends. During festivals, around 50,000 devotees pay a visit.

“It has also been planned to build a rope-way for Anjanadri hills. IDEK institute will conduct the studies and later a tender will be called for the project under public-private partnership,” Anand Singh said.

To connect Anjanadri Hills with the National Highway, 35 km of road will be developed as a four-way highway. Also, 148 acres of land will be acquired and total cost for the project is estimated at Rs 400 crore, he said.