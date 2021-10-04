Spread the love



















K’taka to restart mid-day meal scheme to attract children to schools



Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is all set to restart the mid-day programme across the state to attract children to schools after the Dussehra festival.

The mid-day meal programme offers free lunch to children studying in government schools, including aided institutions. It was stopped last year as schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government will relaunch the scheme after the Dussehra vacation in the last week of October. The decision was taken following the announcement to resume primary schools for Class 1 to 5. Mid-day meal will be provided to children studying in Class 1 to 10.

Though the mid-day meal programme was halted at schools due to the pandemic in March 2020, the state government had evolved a scheme to provide ration to the families of school children. This decision was taken in the interest of children belonging to the marginalised sections, who faced the threat of malnourishment.

As many as 60 lakh children will benefit from the mid-day meal scheme. Presently, 25 to 30 lakh students are attending classes across the state in government and aided schools from Class 6 to 10.

Meanwhile, students who attended classes for three days a week will now attend day-long classes on all weekdays.

