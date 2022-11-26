K’taka to set up help centres at all PU science colleges

Bengaluru: Help Centres would be set up at all the pre-university science colleges in Karnataka to teach students fill up CET applications without mistakes, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, said on Friday.

After holding a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, he stated: “The meeting discussed about integrating Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) available at the SSLC level with that of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).

“The KEA will intimate about the required information and two departments would work in coordination to find out permanent solution for the problems faced by students.”

“Currently, many students are making mistakes while mentioning RD number, father’s name, caste information, etc. It has become a practice over the years to give additional time to rectify the mistakes. However, this is leading to unnecessary delay in conducting the entire process. To avoid this, students will be taught to fill the CET applications without mistakes,” the minister said.

In each college, one male and one female coordinator will be appointed for every 100 students. In addition, 4 master trainers will be placed at the district centre, Narayan stated.

Coordinators will be trained by KEA through video conference and master trainers will be trained exclusively by the authority, he added.

Students will be taught to fill the application in four stages. This includes providing required information, details about reservation, RD number, educational qualification etc. Students will be made to know all the information required to fill the CET application by the month of February, he told.

Nagesh said there was a plan to integrate the currently available student information in the SATS system with that of KEA.



